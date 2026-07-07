UAE-based Global South Utilities (GSU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Guyana Power and Light to explore opportunities for developing energy infrastructure projects in Guyana.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation on potential projects across Guyana’s energy sector, including power generation, grid modernisation and renewable energy integration.

The partnership aims to strengthen the reliability, resilience and sustainability of the country’s electricity system.

The agreement was signed during a UAE economic delegation’s visit to Guyana as part of the UAE Trade Days initiative and was witnessed by Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade.

It was signed by Deodat Indar, Member of Parliament and Guyana’s Minister of Public Works and Aviation, on behalf of Guyana Power and Light, and Ali Al Shammari, Managing Director and CEO of GSU.

The collaboration comes as Guyana experiences rapid economic growth and increasing demand for modern energy infrastructure.

It also marks GSU’s first entry into South America, supporting the company’s strategy to expand into emerging markets through partnerships with governments and national energy operators.

The initiative further strengthens growing UAE-Guyana economic ties and highlights opportunities for cooperation in strategic sectors, including sustainable energy development.

Al Shammari said Guyana is undergoing a pivotal phase of economic and infrastructure development, creating significant opportunities to build more resilient energy systems capable of supporting sustainable growth.

He said the partnership with Guyana Power and Light would help explore projects that advance electricity infrastructure and accelerate the country's energy transition.

Al Shammari added that the agreement marks an important milestone in the company's international expansion strategy and reflects GSU's commitment to developing reliable, sustainable and future-ready energy infrastructure across emerging and high-growth markets.

He also highlighted the importance of international partnerships in supporting sustainable development and fostering long-term economic cooperation.

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