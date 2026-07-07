Across the GCC, the built environment has become one of the most powerful enablers of economic transformation.

From Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and Oman Vision 2040 to the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the UAE's wider long-term urban development strategies, governments across the region are investing heavily in tourism destinations, industrial hubs, smart cities, logistics corridors and mixed-use communities designed to diversify their economies and create new engines for growth, writes By Mohamed Amer, Managing Director, International Code Council (ICC) MENA.

These projects are reshaping skylines, attracting global investment and positioning the GCC as a global hub for innovation, business and talent. Yet as the scale and complexity of development continues to grow, so too does the importance of an often-overlooked factor that underpins long-term success: building codes.

Traditionally viewed as a regulatory requirement, building codes are increasingly emerging as a strategic tool for protecting investment, managing risk and ensuring that ambitious developments deliver value over decades, not just years.

As ambition grows, so does complexity

This shift reflects the changing nature of development across the region. Today's mega projects are not simply collections of buildings; they are integrated ecosystems that combine residential, commercial, hospitality, mobility and digital infrastructure into highly interconnected environments. Many are designed to function as self-contained communities, supporting millions of visitors, residents and businesses.

As projects become more sophisticated, the consequences of failure become more significant.

For developments valued in the billions, challenges related to safety, operational performance, resilience or sustainability can carry substantial financial and reputational implications. Delays, retrofits, operational inefficiencies and unforeseen disruptions can all impact long-term asset value and investor confidence.

Increasingly, the question facing developers is not whether they can build ambitious projects, but whether those projects will be able to continue performing effectively 20, 30 or even 50 years into the future.

The critical role of building codes

At their core, building codes establish a framework for safety and performance. However, their value extends far beyond compliance. Strong codes provide consistency, predictability and accountability throughout the development and operational lifecycle. They help reduce uncertainty, support quality construction and create confidence that projects are being designed and delivered to internationally recognised standards.

In many ways, building codes should be viewed as part of the enabling infrastructure that supports economic growth. Just as transportation networks, utilities and digital connectivity underpin the functionality of modern cities, building codes provide the institutional framework that supports safe, robust and sustainable development.

From compliance requirement to investment enabler

Through our work across the region, the International Code Council (ICC) is seeing growing demand from governments, regulators, developers and industry stakeholders for frameworks that support both innovation and long-term performance. In fact, one of the most notable shifts in recent years has been the increasing focus on resilience and lifecycle performance at the earliest stages of project planning. Conversations that were once centred primarily on compliance alone are now increasingly focused on risk management, future readiness and long-term asset value.

This evolution is particularly relevant as the GCC seeks to attract greater levels of foreign investment and private-sector participation in major developments.

Investors today assess more than a project's vision or commercial potential. They also evaluate the regulatory environment that supports it. Clear, robust and internationally recognised building regulatory frameworks help reduce risk, strengthen governance and provide greater confidence in the long-term viability of projects.

For global investors comparing opportunities across multiple markets, regulatory certainty can be a significant competitive advantage.

Building for long-term value

The region's growing focus on sustainability is also reinforcing the strategic importance of building codes.

Across the GCC, governments have established ambitious environmental targets and net-zero commitments. Achieving these goals will require more than innovative technologies or renewable energy investments alone. It will require buildings and communities that are designed from the outset to support energy efficiency, resource conservation and long-term resilience.

Building codes help translate these ambitions into practical outcomes. They provide a framework for addressing critical issues such as energy performance, water-use efficiency, occupant wellbeing and climate adaptation while ensuring that sustainability objectives are embedded throughout the development process.

This is particularly important in a region facing rising temperatures, growing energy demands and therefore increasing pressure to optimise resources. Moreover, resilience today is no longer limited to emergency preparedness. It also encompasses a building's ability to adapt, perform efficiently and continue serving its purpose under changing environmental and operational conditions.

For decades, ICC's International Codes, or I-Codes, have helped inform building regulatory frameworks around the world. In the GCC, they have served as the foundation for several regional frameworks, including the Saudi Building Code, Abu Dhabi International Building Code as well as the Oman Building Codes currently under development. By combining globally recognised best practices with local requirements, these frameworks help support innovation while maintaining a strong focus on protection and performance.

As the GCC enters the next phase of its development journey, success will increasingly be measured not only by the scale of projects delivered, but by how effectively they perform over time.

The region's most successful developments will be those that balance ambition with resilience, innovation with safety and growth with sustainability. They will be the projects that continue creating value for investors, businesses and communities long after construction is complete.

Building codes rarely capture headlines but are one of the most important foundations upon which the future of the GCC's built environment will depend. In a region pursuing some of the world's most ambitious economic transformation agendas, that makes them far more than a compliance requirement, it makes them a strategic asset.

* The International Code Council is a leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. Its I-Codes, standards, and solutions are trusted worldwide to ensure safe, affordable, and sustainable communities and buildings.

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