Muscat --- The Sultanate of Oman participated today in the 15th meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials of the Economic and Developmental Affairs Authority of the GCC, held via video-conferencing.

The Sultanate of Oman was represented at the meeting by Dr. Nasser Rashid Al Maawali, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy.

This meeting comes within the framework of the ongoing efforts exerted by the GCC countries to strengthen joint Gulf action and develop the economic and developmental cooperation system among member states. This aligns with strategic directions aimed at achieving greater economic integration, raising institutional performance efficiency, and supporting sustainable development paths in the region.

The meeting discussed several topics focused on priority economic and developmental aspects, in addition to reviewing proposals related to developing joint work mechanisms and enhancing coordination between relevant authorities in member states. This is intended to achieve optimal utilization of available opportunities and elevate the level of Gulf cooperation across various developmental fields.

The meeting addressed a proposal to prepare a comprehensive vision regarding the suggested topics, tasks, and mechanisms to develop the roles and responsibilities of the Permanent Preparatory Committee at the ministerial level for the Economic and Developmental Affairs Authority. This aims to enhance its role in preparing and formulating integrated future economic and developmental plans that respond to regional and international changes and keep pace with the requirements of the next stage.

The participants also touched upon ways to develop the Authority's work in line with its strategic role in supporting joint Gulf integration in both economic and developmental aspects. The meeting followed up on the progress of economic unity among the Council countries by enhancing coordination in economic policies, intensifying efforts to remove challenges and obstacles facing integration paths, and proposing appropriate solutions and decisions to address them.

The meeting emphasized the importance of continuing joint work according to clear future visions and integrated economic and developmental plans. These efforts contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of the GCC countries, raising growth levels, and supporting economic and social stability to achieve the aspirations of the leaders and peoples of the Council countries.

It is scheduled that the recommendations and proposals of this meeting will be submitted to the next meeting of the Permanent Preparatory Committee at the ministerial level for the Economic and Developmental Affairs Authority, as a preliminary step toward taking the necessary measures and advancing implementation paths during the coming period.

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