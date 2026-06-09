Dubai Islamic Bank has raised $1 billion from a perpetual non-call six-year benchmark AT1 sukuk, with a profit rate of 6.250%. The pricing was marginally tightened from IPTs in the 6.625% area, with a re-offer price set at par and a yield of 6.625%.

The UAE’s largest Islamic bank, rated A3 by Moody’s and A by Fitch (both stable), saw its orderbook swell in excess of $1.85 billion, excluding JLM interest.

DIB Tier 1 Sukuk (7) Ltd is listed as the issuer on the Regulation S Mudaraba structure, which remains unrated at the time of pricing.

The sukuk is expected to list on Euronext Dublin and Nasdaq Dubai.

In November, the bank raised $1 billion from its debut sustainability-linked sukuk at US Treasuries +90 bps, with a 4.572% semi-annual coupon.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com