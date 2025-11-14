Dubai Islamic Bank has priced its debut $1 billion sustainability-linked sukuk at US Treasuries plus 90 basis points, at 4.572% semi-annual coupon. Initial price thoughts (IPTs) were set at T+120bps area.

The Sukuk Al-Wakala issuance saw robust investor interest with final books closing at $1.85 billion, excluding joint lead managers (JLMs), after peaking at $2 billion.

The issuance forms part of the issuer’s $12.5 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme under English law.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

