RIYADH — Saudi Ministry of Health has launched nationwide inspection campaigns targeting expatriate worker medical screening centers and food sector labor clinics, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen public health oversight and ensure compliance with health regulations.

The ministry said the inspections aim to safeguard public health, ensure the accuracy and integrity of medical procedures, and enhance preparedness to address health risks, in line with the Health Sector Transformation Program.

The ministry stressed the importance of reporting infectious diseases through approved digital platforms and prohibited the issuance of health certificates without conducting actual medical examinations.

Facilities were also instructed to operate exclusively through licensed medical personnel, meet minimum staffing requirements across required specialties, and obtain all necessary regulatory permits.

The ministry emphasized the mandatory use of licensed and valid medical devices and products, as well as the provision of approved facilities, equipment, and workspace in accordance with established health standards.

The inspection campaigns seek to improve compliance, prevent violations, and ensure the safety and quality of healthcare services provided to citizens and residents.

Field inspections focus on verifying adherence to applicable health regulations, including the Law on the Practice of Health Professions, the Private Health Institutions Law, and related executive bylaws.

The ministry urged the public to report health violations through the unified contact center at 937, contributing to the protection of public health across the Kingdom.

