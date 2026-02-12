JEDDAH — Deputy Emir of Makkah Prince Saud bin Mishaal launched a package of health projects with a total cost of over SR1 billion in Jeddah on Wednesday.

The ceremony was held under the patronage of Makkah Emir Prince Khaled Al-Faisal in the presence of Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel.

The projects include Makkah General Hospital, one of the major healthcare projects in the region, with a capacity of 500 beds. The hospital will provide a range of advanced medical specialties and services, including surgery, cardiology, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, endoscopy, and day surgery.

The projects also include Al-Laith General Hospital with a capacity of 100 beds, aimed at meeting the needs of residents of the governorate and supporting medical services, thereby enhancing the efficiency and quality of healthcare provided to beneficiaries.

The projects aimed to strengthen health infrastructure in the region and enhance the quality of healthcare services, in line with the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program under Saudi Vision 2030 to build a Vibrant Society with a high quality of life.

The health ecosystem in the Makkah region continues to deliver its services through more than 223 health facilities, serving over 2.9 million people within an integrated framework that seeks to improve service efficiency, enhance quality of care, and ensure easy access to healthcare services.

