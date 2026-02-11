Dubai-based healthcare group Aster DM Healthcare has unveiled a 1 billion UAE dirhams ($367 million) expansion programme in the UAE, including two new hospitals and the expansion of an existing facility.

Speaking to Zawya Projects on the sidelines of World Health Expo 2026, Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare, said the investment pipeline aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and focuses on expanding advanced care delivery through technology, specialised talent and integrated patient pathways.

“Our AED 1 billion pipeline is not only about adding beds or infrastructure; it is about enabling world-class care pathways locally, supported by technology, specialised talent and a connected patient experience,” Moopen said.

New hospitals in Dubai

The expansion plan includes two new multi-specialty hospitals in Dubai, located in Studio City and Discovery Gardens, which will add more than 250 beds to Aster’s current 920-bed UAE capacity.

Once operational, the new facilities are expected to serve over 560,000 additional patients annually and create more than 675 new healthcare jobs.

Moopen said the Studio City hospital will operate under the Medcare brand and will serve as the group’s flagship facility.

Al Qusais hospital expansion

In addition to the new hospitals, Aster will expand Aster Hospital Al Qusais through the construction of a new annex building. The expansion will add 122 operational beds, reinforcing the hospital’s Centre of Excellence for Oncology and other high-demand specialties.

The Al Qusais project represents an investment of AED 300 million and is expected to be operational by end-2028, Moopen said.

The UAE expansion is being funded primarily through internal accruals, alongside an AED 250 million loan from Emirates Development Bank (EDB), she added.

Growth geographies

Beyond the UAE, Aster is expanding in Saudi Arabia through a $250 million committed investment across hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and digital health platforms.

Aster DM Healthcare currently operates an integrated healthcare network comprising 15 hospitals, 126 clinics and 338 pharmacies across the Middle East.

In the GCC, the group has 1,600 beds, which will rise to 2,100 beds following the current expansion. In India, Aster operates 10,000 beds, with plans to increase capacity to 14,000 beds, taking its global bed count to around 15,000.

The group ranks second in terms of hospital bed capacity in both India and the UAE, Moopen said.

In southern India, Aster is strengthening its presence through consolidation. Following the acquisition of Thiruvananthapuram-based KIMS Hospital Group, the group will operate around 5,000 beds in Kerala, the largest hospital network in the state.

The UAE expansion programme also includes:

·Three new robotic surgery platforms

·An Advanced Robotic Rehabilitation Centre with 18 specialised robots

·Sharjah’s first private multi-organ transplant centre

·The launch of Thrive by myAster, advanced hospital information systems, and AI-enabled care pathways

“The future of healthcare will be defined by advanced clinical capability and intelligent digital integration — and the UAE is setting the pace for this transformation,” Moopen said.

Supported by myAster omnichannel healthcare app, the group aims to scale its reach to 75 million people annually over the next five years, up from 17.6 million currently, according to a company statement.

(Reporting by Bhaskar Raj; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

