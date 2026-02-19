Hlthera, an AI-powered social healthcare platform, and Tapy, a real-world safety technology company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development of more integrated, preventative, and human-centred healthcare solutions that extend beyond traditional clinical settings.

Under the MoU, Hlthera’s AI-powered social healthcare ecosystem will be combined with Tapy’s real-world safety technology to explore collaborative models that support continuous care, early awareness, and everyday wellbeing. The partnership aims to bridge the gap between formal healthcare systems and daily life, with a focus on accessibility and independence.

For Hlthera, the partnership accelerates the evolution of Xyra as a system designed not only to respond to health needs but to anticipate them, and embedding intelligence into everyday interactions to enable more preventative and dignified care journeys. For Tapy, it represents a natural extension of its safety-first philosophy, advancing technologies that operate seamlessly within real-world environments to provide reassurance and contextual support where it matters most.

Together, this progression reflects a deeper alignment around reimagining how care and safety intersect, contributing to a more connected, innovation-driven healthcare landscape that supports the UAE’s vision for a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

Both Hlthera and Tapy were previously selected for the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) Innovation Accelerator Programme, which played a key role in supporting their development and readiness for scale.

Through the Accelerator, MBRIF provides startups with specialised mentorship, strategic exposure, and access to national and international innovation networks, helping founders transform promising ideas into commercially viable and impactful solutions. MBRIF’s continued support reflects its commitment to strengthening the UAE’s innovation ecosystem and advancing a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

The MoU was signed by Nader Nassar, Founder and CEO of Hlthera, and Youssef Al Hussiny, Co-Founder and CEO of Tapy, in the presence of representatives from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund.

"This partnership with Tapy reflects our shared ambition to design systems that anticipate needs, respect independence, and empower individuals and families with greater confidence and clarity," Nassar said.

Al Hussiny stated, "By combining safety-led technology with intelligent healthcare insights, we aim to support individuals and families with tools that enhance confidence, independence, and well-being. Being part of the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator has enabled us to strengthen our foundations and pursue partnerships that align with our long-term vision.”

Through the collaboration, Hlthera and Tapy will explore opportunities to integrate intelligent insights, community engagement, and safety technologies to better support People of Determination, the elderly, and their families.

Both companies will remain operationally independent, ensuring a structured and responsible approach to collaboration.