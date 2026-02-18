Saudi Telecom Company (stc) has posted a double-digit decline in net profit for the full year 2025 following a massive one-off gain in 2024.

Total net profit for the year reached SAR 14.83 billion ($3.95 billion), down by 39.94% from a year ago.

The decline is due to a non-recurring gain last year, when the telecom firm sold a controlling interest in its subsidiaries, resulting in a SAR 13.97 billion earnings boost.

Excluding the one-off item, stc’s underlying profit grew by 12.5%, the company reported on Tuesday.

Total sales reached SAR 77.82 billion last year, up 2.5%, driven by the commercial, carriers and wholesale segments of the business.

Operating profit grew 6.6% to SAR 14.44 billion.

