The Savola Group, a leading strategic investment holding group in the regional food and retail sectors, has reported a revenue of SAR26.1 billion ($7 billion) for FY 2025, up 13% from SAR23 billion ($6.1 billion) a year earlier, driven by growth in its retail, food processing and frozen foods segments.

Announcing the results for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2025, Savola said its retail revenue rose 6.6% to SAR11.3 billion, supported by store network expansion, growth in omni-channel sales and continued rollout of the customer experience revival (CXR) programme.

Revenue in the food processing segment increased mainly due to higher sales volumes in edible oils and sugar, as well as higher edible oil prices and the consolidation of United Sugar Company of Egypt, which was previously accounted for as an associate.

The frozen foods segment recorded 5.9% revenue growth in 2025, while lower revenue was reported in the food services segment.

However, the Saudi group witnessed a sharp drop in its net profit which plunged to SAR874 million in 2025 from SAR 9.97 billion the year before, mainly due to the absence of a one-off gain of SAR 11.3 billion recorded in 2024 from the distribution of its 34.52% stake in Almarai to shareholders.

Profit was also impacted by lower share of results from associates, the absence of earnings from the Almarai investment, and higher operating expenses, including costs linked to store openings and the consolidation of United Sugar Company of Egypt, said the company in a statement.

However, profitability was supported by a turnaround in the food processing segment, which posted net profit of SAR481 million in 2025, compared with a SAR 1.6 billion loss in 2024, mainly due to the non-recurrence of losses related to divestments in Iran and Sudan and impairment charges recorded last year, it stated.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).