Bahrain - Investcorp, a global alternative investment firm headquartered in Bahrain, has announced that its GP staking arm, Investcorp Strategic Capital Group (ISCG), has closed on commitments of over $1.25 billion to Investcorp Strategic Capital Partners II and associated vehicles (ISCP II), inclusive of $1.1 billion of fund commitments and an additional $155 million of committed co-investment capital.

ISCP II closed at a size more than 75% higher than that of ISCP I in a highly selective fundraising environment for private markets, underscoring the differentiated nature of ISCG’s strategy and the strength of its LP relationships. Following the ISCP II fundraise, ISCG AUM totals over $2.4 billion.

ISCP II received meaningful support from existing limited partners, with the majority of ISCP I investors increasing or maintaining their commitments. ISCG also expanded the geographic reach and diversification of its investor base across insurance companies and private wealth channels in the US, while securing new investors across Asia, Europe, Latin America and the GCC. In particular, ISCG has continued to expand its network of relationships with Wealth Managers, Registered Investment Advisors, Single and Multi-Family Offices, and High Net Worth Individuals, resulting in a deeper and broader penetration of this large and growing pool of investor capital.

Beyond fund commitments, a sub-set of investors have also committed a total of $155 m for co-investments, with ISCG expecting to offer co-investment opportunities to its LPs in future ISCP II investments. Beyond direct co-investments, ISCG has also facilitated LP allocations into Partner GP funds.

On the key milestone, Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman of Investcorp said: "Since we launched our growth strategy ten years ago, we have proven itself as a value-added partner of choice in the middle market across asset classes and regions."

"Our GP staking strategy is emblematic of this approach, and we look forward to backing more talented GPs in the years ahead and expanding their reach and capabilities." he stated.

Anthony Maniscalco, Managing Partner and Head of ISCG, said: "We are deeply grateful for the support and conviction of our limited partners, who believe in the platform we’ve built to support middle-market GPs accelerate their growth and enhance longevity."

“ISCP II’s successful close reflects the strength of our strategy and the trust we have built with investors globally. The GP staking strategy has become a core component of investor allocations, and we are excited to continue as an active, hands-on partner to our portfolio,” he added.

As one of the first active investors in middle-market GPs, ISCG seeks to deploy large-cap institutional tools and resources to assist middle-market GPs. ISCG’s approach centers on supporting GPs with fundraising in key investor channels, enhancing strategy and product development, and accelerating further development of the GP’s internal infrastructure.

ISCG backs high growth private capital managers in the middle market, defined as those managing between $1 to 10 billion in assets. Since its inception in 2019, ISCG has backed over a dozen GPs that invest in private equity, private credit, real assets, infrastructure, structured capital, and secondaries.

ISCP II has made three investments thus far, with a fourth set to close later this year, including Monomoy Capital Partners, MML Capital, Banner Ridge Partners and Vauban Infrastructure Partners.

The combined AUM of Partner GPs across ISCP II and its predecessor exceeds $105 billion. ISCG anticipates constructing a portfolio of approximately 10 Partner GPs for ISCP II, consistent with its disciplined and diversified portfolio construction approach.

