Bahrain has lowered the minimum real estate investment required to obtain a Golden Visa from BD200,000 to BD130,000, aimed at reinforcing the kingdom’s position as an attractive destination for investors.

The move is designed to contribute to increase demand for high-end properties in a competitive manner, while maintaining the high standards of the Golden Visa programme, part of a broader national strategy to enhance Bahrain’s appeal as a regional hub for long-term residency, business and investment.

By lowering the minimum investment requirement, the decision is also expected to stimulate growth in the real estate sector, enabling a wider range of foreign investors to benefit from Bahrain’s upscale lifestyle and attractive real estate market.

Interior Ministry Under-Secretary for Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa emphasised the importance of this step.

“Reducing the real estate investment requirements reflects Bahrain’s commitment to creating a favourable environment for global investors seeking stability and long-term opportunities in the region,” he said.

Shaikh Hisham added that this step ‘enhances the competitiveness of the Golden Visa programme, while maintaining its exclusivity and ensuring its continued appeal to foreign investors.’

The announcement also coincides with the kingdom’s hosting of Cityscape Bahrain, further solidifying the country’s role in supporting a vibrant regional and local real estate market characterised by innovation and sustainable value creation.

According to the programme, the Golden Visa is granted to property owners as well as individuals who meet the required criteria. These include working professionals who have worked in Bahrain for at least five years with an average monthly salary exceeding BD2,000 (approximately $5,306) over the past five years, as well as retirees who have worked in Bahrain for at least 15 years with an average monthly pension of BD2,000 or more. It also includes non-residents whose average monthly pension exceeds BD4,000 ($10,624).

The Golden Visa is also granted to talented individuals such as entrepreneurs, highly skilled professionals, and those who make significant contributions to the national economy or Bahraini society.

The visa also offers its holders long-term residency, ease of business setup, multiple-entry privileges, and the ability to sponsor family members.

For more information about the Golden Visa programme, including eligibility criteria and benefits, visit www.goldenresidency.gov.bh.