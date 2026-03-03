The US State Department has urged Americans to leave immediately from many countries in the Middle East, including all the Gulf states.

"DEPART NOW from the countries listed using available commercial transportation, due to serious safety risks. Americans who need State Department assistance arranging to depart via commercial means, CALL US 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444 (from abroad) and +1-888-407-4747 (from the US and Canada). ENROLL in step.state.gov to get the latest security updates from the nearest US embassy or consulate," an Instagram post by the US State Department said.

Apart form the six GCC states - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE - the countries listed include Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.

However, in their comments, several readers wondered how they can leave when the airports are closed and there are no commercial flights. -TradeArabia News Service

