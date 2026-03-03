MUSCAT: Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has signed a development agreement with Sorouh Al Qurum Real Estate Company to establish an integrated tourism complex in Al Qurum, Wilayat of Bausher, with a projected investment of RO 230 million.

Covering approximately 165,000 square metres, the project will be executed in phases over 15 years. It will comprise two four-star hotels providing more than 400 rooms, complemented by retail outlets, leisure attractions and freehold residential units available to both Omanis and non-Omanis.

Planned recreational components include a large indoor entertainment hall equipped with laser tag, trampolines, climbing zones and multipurpose sports courts. The developer highlighted the project’s prime coastal location and its focus on sustainability, including enhanced green spaces and measures aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

Dr Rashid bin Saleh al Hinai, Director General of Planning at the Ministry, said the project would strengthen Muscat’s hospitality capacity, stimulate private investment and generate employment opportunities for Omanis across construction and operational phases.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to upgrade tourism infrastructure, enhance destination competitiveness and increase the sector’s contribution to economic diversification in line with national development objectives.

