Muscat: The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism announced that the number of tourists who visited the Sultanate of Oman via cruise ships and yachts in 2025 reached 137,330.

The Ministry affirmed its continued efforts, in partnership with relevant entities, to develop the cruise ship and yacht sector. This includes facilitating the attraction of international cruise ships and yachts, and working to increase tourist numbers from target markets, thereby enhancing the Sultanate of Oman's position as a distinguished maritime destination in the region.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism is working on developing policies and strategic plans for the sector in cooperation with relevant authorities to modernize and improve facilities at seaports. The Ministry is collaborating with a consulting firm to prepare a comprehensive strategic study for the cruise ship and yacht sector. This study aims to strengthen the sector's position and solidify its role within the priorities of economic diversification. It involves a comprehensive assessment of the current situation at the regulatory, operational, and competitive levels, and the formulation of a future vision supported by a clear implementation roadmap.

The consulting firm is currently implementing a range of initiatives, including developing and upgrading the port and marina system, improving coordination among stakeholders, enhancing the economic returns from cruise ship visits, and developing joint incentive programs with public and private sector partners to strengthen the attractiveness of Omani ports as key regional destinations for cruise ships and yachts.

The Ministry is also studying operational and promotional alternatives and intensifying direct communication with international cruise lines to ensure the continued inclusion of Omani ports in their itineraries. This includes developing competitive incentives and improving the visitor experience at the ports, in line with global developments in the sector.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism confirmed that the current 2025/2026 season will see the return of the passenger exchange for the cruise ship "Vasco da Gama," which is scheduled to arrive at Salalah Port on March 24, 2026, and the continuation of the cruise ship "Celestial" to Khasab Port with five visits.

The first visit of the cruise ship “Aroya” to Khasab port has been received. The ship will visit Sultan Qaboos port today. It is expected that during the 2025/2026 season, the ship will make (11) visits to Khasab port and (5) visits to Sultan Qaboos port.

