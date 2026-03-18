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JOHANNESBURG - The African Development Bank (AfDB) said on Tuesday it had raised 3 billion Hong Kong dollars ($383 million) via a debut 'Wonton bond'.
A Wonton bond is a debt instrument denominated in Hong Kong dollars issued by an international entity.
The issuance enables the AfDB, Africa's biggest development lender, to tap into liquid Hong Kong capital markets while diversifying away from its traditional dollar- and euro-denominated funding.
The bond, maturing in 2029, was priced at par with a re-offer yield and coupon of 2.615%, attracting strong investor demand despite a volatile geopolitical backdrop linked to the U.S.-Israel war against Iran, the AfDB said in a statement.
Final orders exceeded 4.6 billion Hong Kong dollars, making the issue more than 1.5 times oversubscribed, with 98% of demand coming from Hong Kong. Bank treasuries accounted for 84% of demand followed by fund managers/insurance at 12%.
($1 = 7.8370 Hong Kong dollars)