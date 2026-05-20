The International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation (IILM) has hit a historic record in its sukuk portfolio on the back of robust investor demand.

The total outstanding short-term sukuk assets reached $7.055 billion this week, following the latest $975 million offering, marking a new peak for the global liquidity provider.

IILM said the asset expansion reflects “strong and sustained market appetite” for high-quality liquidity instruments despite global uncertainty.

IILM’s latest issuance was 2.5 times oversubscribed, attracting bids worth $2.435 billion

“Heightened geopolitical tensions, rising oil-driven inflation concerns and continued uncertainty over the US interest outlook have led to significant market volatility,” said Mohamad Safri Shahul Hamid, CEO of IILM.

“Despite these challenging conditions, IILM continued to attract strong investor participation.”

IILM’s total sukuk issuances this year have reached $11.77 billion.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com