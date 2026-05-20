MILAN - Italian aerospace and defence group ​Leonardo ⁠has signed a €320 million ($371.10 million) ‌contract with Abu Dhabi Ship ​Building, the naval division of Emirati defence ​group EDGE, ​to provide naval combat systems for the Kuwait navy.

* ⁠The agreement strengthens cooperation between the two groups and is a further step ​in ‌creating a ⁠future joint ⁠venture, Leonardo said in a statement on ​Wednesday.

* Collaboration ‌between the ⁠companies has already led to delivery of more than 25 vessels.

* The next-generation systems are for the Falaj 3 configuration of Kuwait's Al Dorra missile boat programme.

* ‌Leonardo's naval combat management, long-range surveillance ⁠and missile defence ​systems are used by more than 100 navies worldwide.

($1 = ​0.8623 euros)

(Reporting ‌by Alessia Pe' Editing ⁠by Giulia ​Segreti and David Goodman)