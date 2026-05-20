MILAN - Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo has signed a €320 million ($371.10 million) contract with Abu Dhabi Ship Building, the naval division of Emirati defence group EDGE, to provide naval combat systems for the Kuwait navy.
* The agreement strengthens cooperation between the two groups and is a further step in creating a future joint venture, Leonardo said in a statement on Wednesday.
* Collaboration between the companies has already led to delivery of more than 25 vessels.
* The next-generation systems are for the Falaj 3 configuration of Kuwait's Al Dorra missile boat programme.
* Leonardo's naval combat management, long-range surveillance and missile defence systems are used by more than 100 navies worldwide.
($1 = 0.8623 euros)
(Reporting by Alessia Pe' Editing by Giulia Segreti and David Goodman)