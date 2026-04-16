EDGE, one of the world’s leading defence and advanced technology groups, has established a partnership with the Brazilian Army to create a framework for the experimentation of next-generation weaponry by specialised troops.

The partnership includes the evaluation, in rigorous and realistic operational environments, of the CARACAL Assault Rifle CAR 816, chambered in 5.56x45 mm NATO, and the CARACAL Sniper Rifle CSR50, chambered in 12.7x99 mm NATO. The tests will be conducted by specialised units, enabling the assessment of performance in highly demanding and scenario-specific conditions.

The agreement reflects the shared interest of both parties in promoting knowledge exchange and joint capability development through technical, operational, and logistical discussions.

The initiative aims to identify solutions that enhance the deployment of these systems within the Brazilian Army, as well as support the training and development of human capital, strengthening the competencies of special forces operating assault and precision rifles. It is expected that the outcomes will directly contribute to increasing combat effectiveness and raising operational readiness levels across the Brazilian Land Force.

This agreement represents a further step in EDGE’s collaboration with the Brazilian Army, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and the development of strategic capabilities in Brazil.