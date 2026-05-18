RIYADH — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Saudi Arabia's condemnation in the strongest terms of the drone attack on the United Arab Emirates, which resulted in a fire breaking out outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah nuclear energy plant.

The Kingdom reaffirmed its categorical rejection of these blatant attacks, which threaten the region's security and stability. Saudi Arabia vowed its solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures taken by the UAE to preserve its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

The drone attack targeted an electricity generator, located outside the perimeter of the Barakah nuclear energy plant in the Al-Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi.