Stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday, as ​comments from ⁠U.S. President Donald Trump and Iran's foreign minister further ‌dimmed hopes of a deal to end ship attacks and seizures ​near the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said he was running out of ​patience with ​Iran and had agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping that Tehran must not be allowed to obtain a ⁠nuclear weapon and should reopen the strait.

Iran has "no trust" in the United States and is interested in negotiations only if Washington is serious, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said ​on Friday.

Saudi ‌Arabia's benchmark ⁠index extended ⁠losses for a fourth straight session, slipping 0.3%, with most constituents in negative ​territory. Materials, consumer discretionary and healthcare stocks ‌led the declines.

Saudi Arabian Mining ⁠slipped 2.3%, while Saudi Basic Industries Corp dropped 2.5%.

The Qatari benchmark index eased 0.1%, with most of its constituents trading lower. Dukhan Bank declined 0.7%, while Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding lost 1.3%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index fell for a fifth consecutive session, dropping 1.5%, with nearly all constituents in the red.

Commercial International Bank slipped 1.1%, while ‌GB Corp, known as GB Auto tumbled 5.8%.

GB Corp ⁠reported on Thursday a 30.4% drop ​in first-quarter consolidated net profit, hurt by higher finance costs and provisions, as well as regional challenges.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.3% to ​10,968

KUWAIT down 0.9% ‌to 9,195

QATAR eased 0.1% to 10,484

EGYPT dropped 1.5% to ⁠52,364

BAHRAIN fell 0.2% to 1,933 down ​0.3% to 7,939

OMAN

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain)