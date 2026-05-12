Emirates Driving Company PJSC, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) under the ticker symbol (DRIVE), a subsidiary of the 2PointZero Group, today announced its strategic transformation into “Emirates Mobility,” reflecting its strategic transformation and expanded business scope beyond traditional driver training services into an integrated mobility ecosystem.

The announcement was made during the bell-ringing ceremony held today at ADX, celebrating the adoption of its new trading symbol, “EMobility,” replacing the previous symbol, “DRIVE.”

This transformation marks a new strategic milestone in the company’s journey and reflects 2PointZero Group’s direction, toward building sector-focused platforms that deliver added value and achieve sustainable long-term growth. It marks the expansion of its business scope into an integrated mobility ecosystem that includes smart mobility solutions and services related to transportation infrastructure.

The move aligns with the UAE’s vision to build a smart and sustainable transport ecosystem, while supporting the country’s direction in innovation, infrastructure, and advanced technology. It also reinforces the company’s position as a key player in the smart and sustainable mobility sector in the UAE.

Khaled Al Shemeili, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Mobility Company, said, “This new phase reflects the evolution of the company’s business model and the expansion of its strategic vision within the mobility sector. While the change in trading symbol marks an important milestone in our journey, our operational activities and existing services under Emirates Driving Company and its subsidiaries will continue seamlessly, ensuring the same high standards and quality of service provided to customers. The new structure also enables us to design, operate, and scale intelligent mobility solutions through a unified, data-driven platform that enables sustainable growth.”

He added, “Through Emirates Mobility, we aim to contribute to the development of smart and sustainable mobility solutions that support the future of transportation and infrastructure in the UAE, further enhancing our readiness to lead the next phase of growth in this vital sector.”

Under its umbrella, Emirates Mobility includes a strategic portfolio of companies specialized in the mobility sector, including Excellence Premier Investment Group, owner of Excellence Driving and Excellence Limousine, Excellence Couriers, and Excellence Auto Repair. In addition to stakes in Mwasalat Holding, owner of Aman public Transport, Aman Taxi, Autostrad rent a car, Pioneer Car Services, and Colemont. Emirates Mobility also includes ChargePoint, and Performise Labs. These investments support the company’s objective of delivering integrated and innovative solutions across various sectors connected to mobility and smart services.