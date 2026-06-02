Doha, Qatar: The ports in Qatar (Hamad, Ruwais and Doha) registered surge in handling of container volumes in May this year compared to the previous month.

In a post on its X platform yesterday, Mwani Qatar stated “Qatar ports received over 73,000 TEUs in May 2026, marking a 44% increase compared to April. Additionally, bulk cargo rose to exceed 48,000 tons, while approximately 20,000 head of livestock were handled. Vessels reached up to 100 ships, reflecting an 8% growth.”

The three ports handled 73,173 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) containers, 2,488 tonnes of general cargo, 48,077 tonnes of bulk cargo, 20,070 heads of livestock. Meanwhile the ports received 100 vessels in May 2026.

Positioned strategically and supported by a rapidly expanding shipping network the ports enables seamless and secure cargo flow and transshipment operations. This boosts customer experience, unlocks greater growth potential, and strengthens the country’s role as a key commercial and logistics hub in the region.

Mwani Qatar has solidified its position as a fundamental pillar of economic diversification in Qatar and a vital link in the global supply chain. The past year was characterised by a steadfast commitment to operational efficiency, digital innovation, and sustainable growth, in alignment with the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

By achieving record handling rates and increasing Hamad Port’s share of regional trade, Mwani continues to fulfill the Ministry of Transport’s strategic plan to transform Qatar into a vital commercial and logistical hub in the region.

By providing world-class competitive services, it supports the non-oil sector and contributes to turning the Qatar National Vision 2030 into a tangible reality.

Recently, the Ministry of Transport completed automating 14 more services related to maritime transportation affairs. The 14 fresh e-services cover the transactions related to big vessels, 10 in total, and seafarers’ affairs, 4.

The 10 big vessel e-services cover ship sanitation, permanent registration, provisional registration, annual fees, renewal of provisional registration, extension certificate, exemption certificate, certificate of seaworthiness, issuing NOL for the announcement of a navigational warning, and penalties record and payment.

The 4 seafarers’ affairs e-services cover the issuance, renewal, amendment to, and the issuance of a replacement of the endorsement attesting the recognition of GMDSS operator certificate. GMDSS, or the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System, is an international maritime safety system mandated by the IMO under the SOLAS convention.

The automation by the MOT of this new package of maritime transportation services enhances the Ministry’s efforts for wider digital transformation of all its services, aiming for better efficiency, simpler transactions, streamlined procedures, and better user experience in step with its strategy that aims at modernizing the transportation industry in a fashion that supports the technological advancements and innovation, and excels in providing integrated government services and making them simpler, more available, and more accessible anytime, anyplace.

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