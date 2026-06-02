Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has increased its investment in Anthropic, the AI firm behind chatbot Claude, by participating in the $65 billion Series H financing, doubling down on its prior stake.

QIA, which manages more than $580 billion in assets, first invested in Anthropic’s $13 billion Series F round in September 2025, followed by participation in the company’s $30 billion Series G fundraising in February 2026.

Anthropic’s Series H round was led by Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks and Sequoia Capital, and co-led by Capital Group, Coatue, D1 Capital Partners, GIC, ICONIQ and XN.

The latest funding values the company at $965 billion post-money and will support investment in safety and interpretability research, additional compute capacity to meet rising demand for Claude, and the expansion of products and partnerships globally.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco-based firm on Monday filed draft paperwork for an IPO, joining rival OpenAI in a potential push to tap public markets.

QIA has been ramping up investments in technology and AI, expanding a portfolio that already includes Databricks, Ayar Labs and WHOOP, and most recently Latin American digital bank Plata.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com