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JOHANNESBURG - The South African rand was steady on Friday as markets reviewed a range of domestic data for clues on the health of Africa's most industrialised economy.
The rand traded at 16.2250 against the dollar at 1258 GMT, little changed from its previous close.
The dollar steadied against other major currencies and was on track to end the week lower after reports that the U.S. and Iran had agreed a potential ceasefire extension.
"News of an agreement between the U.S. and Iran to extend the current ceasefire for a further 60 days saw the dollar soften, and risk sentiment improve," said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.
Like other risk-sensitive currencies, the rand often takes its cues from global drivers and has been largely influenced by shifting market sentiment in recent months.
South Africa recorded a trade surplus of 15.16 billion rand ($934 million) in April, while National Treasury data showed a budget deficit of 63.57 billion rand in the same month.
Data from the South African Reserve Bank showed M3 money supply growth at 9.82% in April, while private sector credit growth stood at 9.20%.
On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index was steady.
South Africa's benchmark 2035 government bond was firmer, with the yield down 4.5 basis points at 8.41%.
($1 = 16.2324 rand)