JOHANNESBURG - The South African rand was steady on ​Friday as ⁠markets reviewed a range of domestic data for clues ‌on the health of Africa's most industrialised economy.

The rand traded ​at 16.2250 against the dollar at 1258 GMT, little changed from ​its previous close.

​The dollar steadied against other major currencies and was on track to end the week lower ⁠after reports that the U.S. and Iran had agreed a potential ceasefire extension.

"News of an agreement between the U.S. and Iran to extend the current ceasefire for a ​further ‌60 days saw ⁠the dollar soften, ⁠and risk sentiment improve," said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

Like other risk-sensitive currencies, the rand ‌often takes its cues from global ⁠drivers and has been largely influenced by shifting market sentiment in recent months.

South Africa recorded a trade surplus of 15.16 billion rand ($934 million) in April, while National Treasury data showed a budget deficit of 63.57 billion rand in the same month.

Data from the South African Reserve Bank showed M3 money supply growth ‌at 9.82% in April, while private sector ⁠credit growth stood at 9.20%.

On the ​Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index was steady.

South Africa's benchmark 2035 government bond was firmer, with the yield down ​4.5 basis ‌points at 8.41%.

($1 = 16.2324 rand)