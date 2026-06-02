LONDON - West African crude differentials in the spot market ​were steady ⁠on Friday, while India's IOC picked up ‌Angolan and Nigerian crude in a recent buy tender.

​India's IOC purchased cargoes of Angolan Nemba and Kissanje ​from Shell and ​BP respectively, for delivery to Paradip. It also bought Nigerian Usan from ExxonMobil ⁠for delivery to Vadinar.

The West African cargoes traded at around dated Brent plus $4, trade sources said.

Exports of Nigerian Bonny ​Light, ‌Bonga, Forcados and ⁠Qua Iboe ⁠are scheduled at about 847,000 barrels per day in ​July, preliminary loading programmes seen ‌by Reuters show.

At ⁠that level, loadings will be about 2.4% higher than the 827,000 bpd scheduled to load for those grades in June.

A small number of May West African cargoes are loaded on water and not yet heading to destinations, a trader said ‌on Friday.

West African differentials have slid ⁠in recent weeks from record highs ​amid stiff competition from U.S. and Americas crudes, and a drop-off in Asian demand.

Trades for ‌July loadings were slow to ⁠emerge, traders said.