Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company has increased its shareholding in Aldar Properties, raising its ownership from 26.26% to 27.01% of the developer’s issued share capital.

In a disclosure last week, Aldar said Mubadala informed the company that the additional shares were acquired through Mamoura Diversified Global Holding PJSC, an entity wholly owned by Mubadala.

Mubadala is Aldar’s largest shareholder. Aldar is one of the UAE’s largest developers, with a diversified portfolio spanning residential, commercial, retail, hospitality and logistics assets.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com