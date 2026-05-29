MINA — Deputy Emir of Makkah Region and Vice Chairman of the Permanent Hajj and Umrah Committee Prince Saud bin Mishaal announced on Friday the successful completion of the 1447H Hajj season.

“I am pleased to announce the success of this year’s Hajj, a success marked by security, organized operations, and the complete delivery of services and support,” Prince Saud said in a televised address.

He said the season leaves behind the image of “a nation that never sleeps, hearts devoted to service, and hands that worked tirelessly until the holy sites became a model of order and harmony.”

“This year’s Hajj was the story of a nation that fulfills its promises, excels in its work, and serves with sincerity,” he added.

Prince Saud said pilgrims performed their rituals in safety, peace and ease, receiving care befitting the sanctity of the place and the significance of the occasion.

He noted that the successful season was the result of leadership that considers serving pilgrims an honor and places human care at the center of its priorities, ensuring continuous support throughout every stage of Hajj operations.

The deputy emir stressed that the success of Hajj is not the end of the journey but the beginning of a renewed commitment.

“The success of Hajj is not the end of the journey, but the beginning of a new responsibility and a pledge renewed every year that this nation will remain a beacon of security and generosity, and a destination of service and loyalty,” he said.

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