MINA — Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif inspected on Monday the workflow at the Hajj security command and control center at the Public Security headquarters in Mina.

During the visit, the minister reviewed the mechanisms for monitoring the implementation of security and traffic plans, as well as preparations for transporting pilgrims to Arafat on Tuesday.



During his tour of the center’s operations rooms, the minister received a briefing from Director of Public Security and Chairman of the Hajj Security Committee Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami on the field monitoring phases of pilgrims' dispatching plans and the mechanisms for real-time coordination among various security and service sectors to ensure smooth crowd movement across routes and pathways leading to the holy sites.



Prince Abdulaziz also reviewed the mechanisms for monitoring plan implementation, the technical system for plans and operations, and the interactive map. He received a briefing on business intelligence systems related to inquiries and operations. He also reviewed comprehensive case and violation systems, management and response escalation systems, and indicators for monitoring pilgrims' arrival.



The minister further reviewed the business intelligence system for Hajj risk management and inspected the indicators room and television monitoring hall. He also reviewed a package of advanced digital systems and artificial intelligence applications developed to enhance response speed and ensure precise crowd management in Makkah and the holy sites, alongside a reports escalation platform supported by business intelligence systems.



At the conclusion of the tour, Prince Abdulaziz commended the high level of readiness and advanced operational capabilities of the security system serving pilgrims. He affirmed that Saudi Arabia's leading excellence in crowd management reflects the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to mobilize all human, material, and technical resources to enable pilgrims to perform their rituals in a secure and tranquil environment.

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