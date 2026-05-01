RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior stressed that visit visas of all types do not allow holders to perform Hajj, emphasizing that obtaining an official Hajj permit is a mandatory requirement.

In a statement, the ministry urged all individuals to comply with regulations governing the 1447H Hajj season and to cooperate with authorities to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims.

It warned that violations of Hajj regulations would result in legal penalties.

The ministry also called on the public to report violators through the designated hotline 911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 999 in other regions of the Kingdom.

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