MAKKAH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the opening of registration for domestic pilgrims to perform Hajj this year from Monday, February 23 (Ramadan 6). The registration for package booking will begin on March 4 (Ramadan 15).

Saudi citizens and expatriates with valid residency permits, who wish to perform Hajj from within the Kingdom, can submit application through the Nusuk application and the official website (nusuk.sa).

The ministry noted that priority during this phase that lasts until the end of Shawwal, will be given to individuals who have not previously performed Hajj. If seats remain available, booking will be opened to other eligible applicants.

Applicants must be at least 15 years old (Gregorian calendar) and comply with approved health requirements. For expatriates, a valid residency permit is required, with priority given to those whose residency was issued more than one Gregorian year ago.

The ministry emphasized that contracting is conducted exclusively through licensed companies listed on the Nusuk platform. Applicants must register personally by creating an account, completing their information, verifying eligibility, selecting a package, and paying the fees via the SADAD system to obtain the Hajj permit.

The ministry urged applicants to register promptly through the Nusuk application or the official website. For inquiries, individuals may contact the number 1966.

