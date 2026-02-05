RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the commencement of visa issuance for the 2026 Hajj season (1447 AH) on Sunday, February 8, corresponding to Sha'ban 20.

This early launch is part of an accelerated timeline designed to enhance service readiness and ensure the comfort of pilgrims approximately four months ahead of the rituals, in alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The ministry confirmed that contracts covering 100 percent of services at the holy sites for pilgrims arriving from abroad have been finalized, along with all accommodation contracts in Makkah through the Nusk platform. It reported that 750,000 pilgrims have registered to date, with packages booked for 30,000 pilgrims directly from their home countries.

In addition, approximately 485 camps have been allocated for international pilgrims at the holy sites, and 73 Hajj affairs offices have completed their basic contractual arrangements. Coordination remains ongoing with Hajj affairs offices and service providers both within and outside the Kingdom.

Issuing visas at this early stage reflects a proactive planning approach for the Hajj season, contributing to a more organized experience and improving the efficiency of services provided to millions of pilgrims from around the world.

The initiative forms part of a comprehensive set of organizational and technical measures, including the completion of service contracts at the holy sites, the approval of accommodation and transportation agreements, and the preparation and allocation of camps to ensure smooth operations and prevent challenges during the season.

