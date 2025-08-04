RIYADH — The Ministry of Tourism has launched a new e-service enabling operators of licensed hospitality facilities in Makkah and Madinah to apply for increased bed capacity during the upcoming Hajj season of 1447 AH, in line with approved procedures and requirements.



The ministry said the initiative is part of its ongoing efforts to develop digital services and streamline procedures, enhancing operational efficiency and readiness in the hospitality sector to deliver the highest standards of service to pilgrims.



The new service is also part of the ministry’s early preparations for Hajj 1447 and its broader strategy to support licensed accommodation providers, improve service quality, and offer seamless and effective electronic solutions.



The ministry aims to leverage its digital capabilities to ensure pilgrims’ comfort and enable them to perform their spiritual journey with ease and peace of mind.



Operators can access the service through the Tourism Activities Licensing Portal on the ministry’s website.

