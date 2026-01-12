MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Rwanda explored avenues for strengthening tourism cooperation, joint marketing, and the exchange of expertise in the management and development of tourism resources and products. The discussions aimed to bolster bilateral relations and support sustainable tourism development efforts in both friendly nations.

This occurred during a meeting held by Salim bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, at his office with Olivier Nduhungirehe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, and Yusuf Murangwa, Rwanda’s Minister of Finance and Economic Planning. The meeting was attended by Dan Munyuza, Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the Sultanate of Oman, along with representatives from the Rwanda Development Board.

During the meeting, both sides emphasised the importance of continuing joint efforts to invest in and develop the diverse tourism potential possessed by both countries. They highlighted the need to enhance the promotion of tourist destinations and utilise natural, cultural, and historical resources in a sustainable manner to attract more tourists and visitors, thereby supporting the competitiveness of the tourism sector in both nations.

Furthermore, both parties pointed out the significance of encouraging partnerships between private sector institutions and companies, particularly travel and tourism agencies. They stressed the importance of exchanging expertise and best practices in tourism product development, reflecting the commitment of both countries to building practical cooperation that serves mutual interests and elevates the presence of Omani and Rwandan tourism destinations on the global tourism map. The meeting was attended by several officials from both sides.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).