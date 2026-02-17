Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has endorsed the sector’s role in economic growth and employment following remarks by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the State of the Nation Address, as South Africa recorded 10.5 million visitors in 2025.

De Lille said tourism continues to deliver measurable benefits across the country, supporting businesses and livelihoods.

"Tourism continues to play a central role in strengthening South Africa’s economy and supporting livelihoods across the country. With the 10.5 million visitors recorded last year, the sector is delivering real and measurable impact for communities, sustaining jobs and creating opportunities for small businesses and tourism enterprises in every province," said Minister de Lille.

She said promoting the country’s cultural, heritage and natural attractions remains central to expanding tourism’s reach beyond traditional destinations.

"As we diversify our Tourism offerings, the hidden gems in townships, rural areas, as well as the small dorpies are vital to that strategy. From local festivals and crafts to heritage sites and natural landscapes, tourism remains one of the most powerful platforms through which South Africa can showcase its richness to the world, while ensuring that the benefits of tourism reach communities in all parts of our country," Minister de Lille added.

Tourism included in national growth strategy

Tourism has been identified as one of five priority sectors in the Government of National Unity’s Growth and Inclusion Strategy, which focuses on economic growth, poverty reduction and strengthening state capacity.

The department said the sector remains central to efforts to stimulate investment and expand employment through initiatives such as the Tourism Growth Partnership Plan.

Digital visa rollout expected to support jobs

De Lille also welcomed plans by the Department of Home Affairs to expand the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system to all visa-required countries, enabling faster digital processing.

“This is a significant step forward in strengthening access, improving the visitor experience, and enhancing South Africa’s competitiveness as a destination of choice in the global tourism market. The ETA on its full rollout will create between 80,000 and 100,000 jobs," she said.

The Minister said the department will continue working with industry and communities to expand tourism’s contribution to economic growth and employment.

All rights reserved. © 2026. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).