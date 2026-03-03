H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, during his working visit to Paris.

During the meeting, they reviewed the longstanding strategic relations between the UAE and France, and discussed ways to enhance and develop them across various fields, reflecting the depth of the partnership between the two friendly countries and their mutual keenness to expand their horizons in the coming period.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Jean-Noël Barrot also discussed several regional and international issues of joint interest and exchanged views on the latest developments in the Middle East, and the serious escalation following the blatant Iranian missile attacks that targeted the UAE and other fraternal and friendly countries.

They also reviewed the importance of intensifying international efforts to support peaceful solution pathways and to enhance regional and international security and stability.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed emphasised that UAE-French relations represent an outstanding model of strategic partnerships based on fruitful and constructive cooperation, noting that the coming period holds promising opportunities to enhance cooperation, especially in vital priority sectors.

The meeting was attended by Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability; and Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador to France.