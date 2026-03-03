Muscat – Gold prices in Oman have surged to unprecedented levels, as investors aggressively pivot toward safe-haven assets following the expansion of military hostilities between the United States, Israel, and Iran. The precious metal climbed for the fifth consecutive session, reflecting a global flight to safety as geopolitical stability wavers.

In the local spot market, the price of 24-carat gold reached a peak range of RO 68.05 per gram. For 22-carat gold is currently trading at RO 63.55 per gram, while 21-carat and 18-carat gold are valued at approximately RO 52.45 per gram respectively.

Other precious metals have followed this bullish trend. Silver in the spot market rose 1.4 per cent to reach RO 1.20 per gram, while Platinum and Palladium saw steady gains, trading at RO 25 and RO 28.26 per gram respectively. Market analysts anticipate that prices will remain elevated as long as the regional security situation remains unresolved.

