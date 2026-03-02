UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Her Excellency Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, President of the Republic of North Macedonia, during which they discussed recent developments in the region.

Her Excellency Siljanovska-Davkova expressed her country’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the territory of the UAE and a number of other countries and affirmed North Macedonia’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it takes to safeguard its security, stability, and the safety of its people.

His Highness thanked Her Excellency Siljanovska-Davkova for North Macedonia’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

The two sides also underscored the need for an immediate halt to military actions and a return to dialogue in order to prevent further escalation and preserve regional and international security and stability.