Kuwait's Ministry of Defense announced that "several" US military aircraft crashed earlier in the day, confirming that all crew members survived the incident.

In a statement, Col Saudi Al Atwan, the official spokesperson of the ministry, said the relevant authorities immediately initiated search and rescue operations. The crews were evacuated from the crash sites and transferred to the hospital to assess their condition and provide necessary medical care, noting that their health condition is stable, a KUNA report said.

Al Atwan added that direct coordination took place with US forces regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Reports suggested the crashes could have happened due to "friendly fire incidents".

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

