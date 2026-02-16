Muscat: The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has issued Administrative Sanction Decision No. (2/2026), suspending the licence of Thara Global Business LLC temporarily for a period of three (3) months due to its failure to meet the minimum required capital and shareholders’ equity in accordance with the provisions of the Executive Regulation of the Capital Market Law issued by Decision 1/2009.

The decision stipulates the suspension of the company’s licence for a period of three (3) months until it rectifies its status in compliance with the legal requirements, in accordance with Article (58/g) of the Securities Law.

The FSA affirmed that this decision comes in line with its commitment to ensuring that companies operating in the securities sector comply with the financial and regulatory requirements stipulated in the applicable laws and regulations. In a manner that enhances institutional discipline, reinforces confidence in the securities activities under its supervision, and protects the rights of investors and market participants within its regulatory mandate.

