Muscat – Telephone calls were held between H E Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, and several of his regional and international counterparts to discuss the serious developments unfolding in the region on Sunday.

Discussions were held with Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan; Espen Barth Eide, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway; Yvette Cooper, the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for the Home Department; and Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.

The calls focused on the grave regional situation and the accelerating tensions linked to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Israel on one side, and Iran on the other.

The ministers exchanged views on intensifying diplomatic coordination to contain the escalation, prevent further deterioration and safeguard regional stability. They underscored the importance of restraint, adherence to international law, and the urgent need to return to dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable path to resolving the crisis and preserving security in the region.

