DOHA: The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has announced that all financial institutions operating in the country will implement remote working arrangements on Monday.

In a post on the X platform, the central bank stated that each institution will determine which employees need to be physically present at their workplaces due to the nature of their duties.

The statement explained that the decision came in light of the current regional developments.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

