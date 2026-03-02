Doha - The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced that the Qatar Armed Forces with its air defense systems successfully countered missile and drone attacks launched by Iran targeting Qatari airspace.

According to the ministry, early warning and monitoring systems detected the threats immediately, allowing fighter jets and air defenses to track and intercept them in line with approved rules of engagement.

The integrated air defence system and full combat readiness of the armed forces ensured the protection of national sovereignty and the safety of the country’s skies.

No casualties were reported. Specialized teams have begun assessment and precautionary monitoring procedures to ensure continued security.

The ministry emphasized that the State of Qatar remains committed to taking all necessary measures to safeguard its territory and airspace, while closely following developments through official channels.

