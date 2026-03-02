Ibra – Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR), has successfully intercepted an unauthorised mechanical drilling operation in the Wilayat of Ibra. This action was part of a broader national initiative to crack down on the digging of random and unlicensed wells, which pose a significant threat to the country’s precious groundwater resources. During the operation, officials seized a mechanical rig that was being used to drill a well without the necessary legal permits.

Following the seizure of the equipment, the relevant authorities confirmed that legal proceedings are currently being initiated against those involved in the violation.

