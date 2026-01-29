Salalah – The development project of the fishing port in Raysut, Salalah, has reached about 81% completion at a total cost of nearly RO3mn, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) said.

The project forms part of the ministry’s efforts to enhance the efficiency of fishing ports and upgrade fisheries infrastructure across the sultanate.

Eng Abdulnasser Ghawas, Director of the Fisheries Department at the Directorate General of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources in Dhofar, said construction is progressing in line with the approved schedule, with completion expected in the first quarter of 2026.

He said the development of Raysut fishing port is aimed at supporting fishermen and strengthening fisheries activity in the wilayat of Salalah.

According to Ghawas, rehabilitation works include the construction of a 610m breakwater, a 60m fixed quay and a 250m rock groyne to provide initial protection against sand and silt encroachment into the port.

The project also includes the construction of a slipway for fishing boats, paving of a 1km internal road linking the existing road network to the fixed quay, and the installation of lighting systems and stormwater drainage.

Dredging works are under way to remove about 100,000m³ of sand from the port basin, alongside the reclamation of 30,000sqm of land adjacent to the fixed quay.

Ghawas said the ministry has identified four future fisheries projects in Dhofar governorate based on development priorities. These include the development of the fishing port in Mirbat, the construction of fishing ports in Sadah and Rakhyut, and a new fishing port in Shuwaymiyah.

He added that MAFWR continues to implement fishing port development projects in Dhofar as part of its commitment to the sustainable development of the fisheries sector, improving infrastructure and services for fishermen, and enhancing the operational efficiency of ports and fisheries facilities across the governorate.

