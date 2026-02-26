Salalah: The Municipal Council of Dhofar Governorate on Wednesday held a meeting during which it discussed development projects, public health services, environment regulations and a new guideline governing commercialregisters.

The meeting was chaired by HH Sayyid Marwan bin Turki Al Said, Governor of Dhofar, Chairman of Dhofar Municipal Council.

During the meeting, the Municipal Council’s Legal Committee advised that the regulations governing commercial registers should be implemented in accordance with a new guideline issued by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion.

The Council's Social Affairs Committee unveiled the outcome of its meetings with specialists from the Directorate General of Health Services in Dhofar Governorate. The Committee outlined the Directorate’s efforts to raise public awareness about genetic diseases and to conduct premarital medical examinations.

