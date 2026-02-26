Salalah – The Governorate of Dhofar recorded a harvest of 2.5 tonnes of ginger in February under its expanding cultivation project, underscoring the crop’s growing potential as a commercially viable contributor to food security and import substitution.

The initiative was launched in 2024 by the Directorate General of Agricultural, Fisheries and Water Resources in Dhofar, with funding support from the Agricultural and Fisheries Development Fund. The first phase targeted the wilayats of Rakhyut and Dalkhout as part of efforts to diversify agricultural production in the governorate.

The project was inaugurated in June 2024 with the participation of around 30 farmers across a total cultivated area of two feddans. The first season yielded approximately one tonne of ginger. Building on that outcome, the second phase was implemented in 2025, engaging a further 30 farmers. The second harvest, completed in February 2026, saw production rise markedly to 2.5 tonnes, reflecting improved technical expertise and strengthened field supervision.

Preliminary indicators suggest that ginger represents a promising crop with strong potential for commercial expansion, both in terms of increasing cultivated areas and developing value chains, thereby enhancing local production and reducing reliance on imports.

Engineer Ridwan bin Abdullah Al Ibrahim, Director of the Agricultural Development Department and project manager, said the programme extends beyond cultivation to include comprehensive technical and advisory support. This covers land preparation, installation of modern irrigation systems, and close monitoring of crop development through to harvest.

He added that the project management team is working to expand the initiative to additional wilayats over the next two years, targeting a broader segment of farmers. The aim is to strengthen community participation in modern agricultural projects and generate sustainable income opportunities for local families.

