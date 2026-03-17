THE Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and other stakeholders to sustain gains in Nigeria’s agricultural sector and improve farmers’ livelihoods.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, made the pledge during a visit by an FAO delegation led by its Country Representative for Nigeria and ECOWAS, Hussein Gadain, in Abuja.

Abdullahi said deeper collaboration between the ministry and FAO would help enhance agricultural productivity through climate-resilient farming practices, improved access to quality seeds, and the adoption of modern agricultural technologies.

He noted that Nigeria’s ministry of Agriculture has maintained a longstanding working relationship with the UN agency, particularly in areas of technical and financial support as well as agricultural data management.

According to the minister, strengthening this partnership will also support the development of more resilient agricultural value chains across the country.

Abdullahi also called for increased FAO support in expanding and modernising irrigation infrastructure nationwide, stressing that improved irrigation systems are vital for year-round farming and increased food production.

He identified plant health and pest management as urgent priorities for the sector, noting that effective measures to prevent and control pests and diseases would significantly boost crop yields and promote sustainable farming practices.

Earlier, Gadain said Nigeria possesses significant agricultural potential that could be unlocked through sustained collaboration and strategic interventions.

The FAO representative highlighted key areas of cooperation with the Nigerian government, including improving market systems, promoting climate-smart agriculture and strengthening national agricultural data management.

He expressed the organisation’s readiness to deepen its partnership with Nigeria to support sustainable agricultural development and food security.

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