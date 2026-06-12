Uganda Airlines’ decision to commit to a fleet of Boeing aircraft has settled one of the biggest questions hanging over the national carrier’s expansion plans. But as the airline celebrates a landmark acquisition expected to reshape its future, a new contest over who will power the airline’s future Boeing 787 Dreamliners is emerging behind the scenes.

On June 10, the Ugandan carrier announced a firm commitment with Boeing for the acquisition of ten aircraft — four Boeing 787 Dreamliners, four Boeing 737 MAX 8s and two converted cargo freighters, comprising a Boeing 767 freighter and a Boeing 737 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF).

The agreement represents one of the largest fleet investments in Uganda’s aviation history and signals a decisive shift in favour of Boeing after a prolonged competition that also involved European rival Airbus.

Government officials revealed a transaction value of Ush3.7 trillion ($984 million), although the final value could fluctuate depending on currency movements and aircraft configuration choices.

Government officials familiar with the transaction said the Ministry of Finance is expected to release an initial Ush460 billion ($122 million) deposit on June 11, converting the commitment into a firm order and allowing Boeing to begin production planning.

The first aircraft deliveries are expected in 2027, starting with the cargo fleet, while the new-build passenger aircraft are anticipated around 2031. Boeing has also committed to supporting Uganda Airlines with interim leasing arrangements to bridge capacity requirements before the arrival of the new aircraft.

The order represents a significant victory for Boeing in Africa, particularly given Uganda Airlines’ existing relationship with Airbus.

Instead, Boeing succeeded in convincing Uganda Airlines that the 787 Dreamliner offered a more attractive long-term proposition for its intercontinental expansion strategy.

The decision is widely seen as one of the most notable commercial wins for Boeing on the continent in recent years.

While Boeing has secured the airframe order, the choice of engine supplier for the four Dreamliners remains unresolved.

That decision has effectively created a new competition between two aerospace giants: General Electric Aerospace and Rolls-Royce.

The Boeing 787 is one of the few widebody aircraft that allows airlines to choose between competing engine manufacturers. Uganda Airlines can therefore select either the GE GEnx-1B engine or the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 family.

The contest is particularly significant because Rolls-Royce already powers Uganda Airlines’ Airbus A330neo fleet through the Trent 7000 engine, making it the incumbent supplier.

However, airline executives have reportedly been frustrated by the relatively limited time-on-wing achieved by some Trent 7000 engines, leading to higher maintenance demands and operational disruptions.

Those concerns are believed to have contributed to growing interest in the Dreamliner platform and, by extension, the General Electric GEnx engine, which has built a strong reputation among airlines for reliability and longer operating intervals between major maintenance events.

For General Electric, the Dreamliner order presents an opportunity to displace Rolls-Royce from Uganda Airlines’ long-haul operations entirely.

Despite the perceived momentum behind GE, Rolls-Royce is expected to mount a vigorous campaign to retain its position within Uganda Airlines’ fleet.

The British engine manufacturer argues that selecting Trent 1000 engines for the Dreamliners would create valuable commonality with the airline’s existing Trent-powered A330neos.

Under such a scenario, Uganda Airlines would operate a larger pool of Rolls-Royce engines across both fleets, potentially lowering training, maintenance and spare-parts costs while improving operational efficiency.

Rolls-Royce is also seeking to reassure customers following years of technical difficulties that affected earlier versions of the Trent 1000 engine.

In April, the company secured a breakthrough order from Brazil’s LATAM Airlines for three Boeing 787 aircraft equipped with the new Trent 1000 XE, the latest evolution of the engine.

According to Rolls-Royce, the upgraded engine incorporates lessons learned from earlier reliability challenges and introduces significant durability improvements.“The Trent 1000 XE engines feature several upgrades following Rolls-Royce's certified two-phase durability enhancement programme,” the company said.“This includes a re-engineered high-pressure turbine blade that increases cooling air flow by 40%, offering more than double the time-on-wing of its predecessor.”Rolls-Royce says the improvements are specifically designed to reduce maintenance requirements and improve reliability in demanding operating conditions, including hot-weather environments common across many African markets.

For Uganda Airlines, the engine choice may ultimately prove as consequential as the aircraft purchase itself.

Modern widebody engines typically remain in service for decades, and maintenance costs often exceed the original purchase price over the lifetime of an aircraft.

The selection will therefore influence everything from operating economics and route profitability to fleet maintenance strategy and technical staffing requirements.

With the Boeing order now effectively secured, attention is expected to shift rapidly to negotiations between the airline and the two engine manufacturers.

General Electric enters the contest with a strong reliability record and a reputation for longer maintenance intervals. Rolls-Royce, meanwhile, will seek to leverage fleet commonality and the improvements embodied in its latest Trent 1000 XE platform.

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